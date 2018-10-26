

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police has charged a youth with arson in connection with a house fire in Innisfil that happened on Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Tim McCallum says the fire was in the basement of the home in the St. John’s Road and 7th Line area. McCallum says the blaze was contained to two rooms.

The occupants escaped uninjured, but the family dog sadly died.

The accused has been charged with arson and killing an animal.