Youth charged with arson in connection with Innisfil house fire
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 26, 2018 1:05PM EDT
South Simcoe Police has charged a youth with arson in connection with a house fire in Innisfil that happened on Tuesday.
Deputy Fire Chief Tim McCallum says the fire was in the basement of the home in the St. John’s Road and 7th Line area. McCallum says the blaze was contained to two rooms.
The occupants escaped uninjured, but the family dog sadly died.
The accused has been charged with arson and killing an animal.