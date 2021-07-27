BARRIE, ONT. -- A young child has been airlifted with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Midland.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, the incident happened at a car wash on William Street at the corner of Whitfield Drive on Monday morning.

The details of exactly what happened are limited at this time, but police say Simcoe County paramedics rushed the child, who is under the age of five, to a local hospital. The child was then flown to a Toronto area hospital by Ornge air ambulance.

OPP tells CTV News the child is in stable condition.

No charges have been laid at this point, "although that decision is not final," Const. Aaron Coulter said.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.