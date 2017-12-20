A popular “Griswold” Christmas lights house in Orangeville was targeted by thieves.

Every year Kevin Malow adds something new to his Christmas lights display on Park Lane. The bright reindeer and candy canes have become a popular sight in the town.

“It started with a few strands and a blow up and it made my daughter so happy. I couldn't stop and she wouldn't let me stop,” says Malow.

The home has even won the "Mayor's Griswold Award."

On Wednesday night, the family discovered that a Grinch stopped by while they were away. Part of the display, a two-metre illuminated Cinderella carriage, was stolen

“You would have to have a bit of room in your vehicle to get it in there, or run down the street with it, were not sure which way it went,” he says.

Malow’s wife, Gelene Slaney-Malow, posted the disheartening news on Facebook.

“My husband spends countless hours working on our Christmas display to bring happiness and joy to others in the holiday season and unfortunately now someone has taken advantage of that by stealing our daughter's carriage.”

Within hours of posting the news to social media, a local business offered to donate a replacement.

“You could have 100 Grinches come to Orangeville; you will never steal the Christmas spirit here. It just isn’t going to happen,” says Orangeville Mayor Jeremy Williams.

The community can now enjoy the completed display once again.