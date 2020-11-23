INNISFIL, ONT. -- The body of Const. Marc Hovingh made the journey home to Manitoulin Island on Monday as fellow officers and first responders gave a final salute.

Many stood at the Highway 89 overpass along Highway 400 in Innisfil, watching with heavy hearts as the procession drove through the area.

"You're not human if it doesn't bring a tear to your eye," said OPP Sgt. Jason Folz.

"We're all up in the bridge shivering and wanting to show that support and wanting to be there. Very emotional for us," Folz added.

#NottyOPP, #DufferinOPP (& @SouthSimcoePS @BarriePolice) attended #Hwy400/#Hwy89 to pay respects for Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh and his family as he heads home to Manitoulin Island ❤❤❤ Marc, thank you for service and may you rest in peace. #NeverForget #HeroesInLife ^kv pic.twitter.com/6tv4imBW0N — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 23, 2020

For some, the loss hits close to home.

Erin Ochakovsky lost her husband in the line of duty 10 years ago. "It's a sombre day," she said. "But I hope the family can see that they are not doing this alone."

Ochakovsky said it's important to show that support at times like these. "I think it actually shows no matter what the times are, difficult, normal, that our police mean something. Our emergency responders mean something, and nothing will stop our province or country from showing that respect," she added.

Const. Hovingh was killed last week during a call about an "unwanted man" on a property near Gore Bay. A Gore Bay resident was also killed. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation of the resident's death, while Sudbury police investigate Hovingh's death.

In Barrie, officers lined the Bayfield Street overpass to pay their respects.

"When one of our officers is killed in the line of duty, it hurts us all," said Barrie Police Services Staff Sgt. Linda Moorhouse.

Members of the Barrie Police Service and members of the public lined the bridges through Barrie as the #OPP escort of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh passed today. An emotional and moving day, and our thoughts are with his family, colleagues, and loved ones. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/l7zuUiEIOQ — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) November 23, 2020

The five-hour procession journeyed from downtown Toronto to a funeral home in Little Current on Manitoulin Island.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27, at the Mindemoya Missionary Church.

An invitation-only funeral will be held the following day, with the burial at the Hilly Grove Cemetery.