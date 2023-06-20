York off-duty police officer busted for impaired driving
An off-duty police officer has been charged with impaired driving.
York Regional Police report that shortly after midnight on Sunday, Halton officers were called to a collision in the area of Dundas Street West and Hospital Gate.
Police determined a 32-year-old off-duty officer required an impairment test, and he was subsequently charged with operation while impaired charges.
The detective constable has been a member of York Regional Police since 2018 and was assigned to No. 3 District in the Criminal Investigations Bureau.
He is currently suspended with pay.
"This is very disappointing," said York Police Chief Jim MacSween.
"York Regional Police takes a firm stance against impaired driving. The alleged actions of this officer do not reflect the values of our organization or the professionalism demonstrated by our members each and every day," he said.
