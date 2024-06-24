One person seriously injured in Barrie crash

One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.

Police say the single vehicle crash happened near Salem Road.

They say the vehicle left the road and ended up on its roof in a heavily wooded area.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for what police called a serious head injury.

Police closed the area for several hours. It has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.