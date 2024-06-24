BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person seriously injured in Barrie crash

    A vehicle landed upside down in the bush near Essa Road and Salem Road in the south end of Barrie, Ont., on Mon., June 24, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A vehicle landed upside down in the bush near Essa Road and Salem Road in the south end of Barrie, Ont., on Mon., June 24, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning. 

    Police say the single vehicle crash happened near Salem Road.

    They say the vehicle left the road and ended up on its roof in a heavily wooded area.

    A 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for what police called a serious head injury.

    Police closed the area for several hours. It has since reopened.

    The cause of the collision is under investigation.

