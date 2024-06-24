BARRIE
Barrie

    Multi-talented, award-winning comedian returns to Casino Rama

    Casino Rama Resort is pictured in this StreetView image. (Google) Casino Rama Resort is pictured in this StreetView image. (Google)
    Casino Rama announced the return of a multi-talented, award-winning comedian this summer.

    Trevor Noah will bring his Off The Record World Tour to the Orillia entertainment venue on August 24.

    "Trevor Noah is one of the most successful and multi-faceted comedians in the world," a release from Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Limited stated.

    The comedian, originally from South Africa, hosted the late-night talk show, The Daily Show, and has won multiple awards, including two Emmys.

    The 40-year-old now hosts a podcast called What Now? With Trevor Noah.

    Tickets for the August 24 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. There is a limit of six tickets per customer. Guests must be 12 and older to enter the Entertainment Centre.

