Wrong-way driver charged with being impaired after Hwy 400 crash

Police charged a driver accused of travelling the wrong way for quite a distance along Highway 400 after a collision early Monday morning.

According to provincial police, the vehicle got onto the highway at Mapleview Road in Barrie, heading south in the northbound lanes, and crashed into another car near Highway 89 in Innisfil.

Police say both drivers were hospitalized. Their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Police charged a 51-year-old man from Toronto with impaired and dangerous driving.