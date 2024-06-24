Orangeville shoppers victims of purse and wallet thefts

Don’t leave your wallet or purse unattended in Orangeville.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have had several calls from shoppers in Orangeville who have had their wallets or purses stolen.

Police received a call at 1 p.m. Monday that a man was walking around retail stores looking for unattended wallets and purses in shopping carts.

The suspect can be described as a South Asian male, 30-40 years old, with a heavy build, wearing a red shirt and a dark baseball-style hat.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).