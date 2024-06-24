BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orangeville shoppers victims of purse and wallet thefts

    An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X) An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is pictured with lights flashing. (Source: OPP/X)
    Share

    Don’t leave your wallet or purse unattended in Orangeville.

    Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have had several calls from shoppers in Orangeville who have had their wallets or purses stolen.

    Police received a call at 1 p.m. Monday that a man was walking around retail stores looking for unattended wallets and purses in shopping carts.

    The suspect can be described as a South Asian male, 30-40 years old, with a heavy build, wearing a red shirt and a dark baseball-style hat.

    The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News