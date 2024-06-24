BARRIE
Barrie

    • Suspended, impaired driver crashes into ditch with child onboard: OPP

    Highway 400 on-ramp sign. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News). Highway 400 on-ramp sign. (Christian D'Avino/CTV News).
    Police arrested an allegedly impaired and suspended driver who crashed into a ditch with a child onboard in Port Severn.

    According to provincial police, the collision happened along the southbound lanes of Highway 400 on Saturday afternoon.

    Police say there were two people and a child in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. 

    The driver, a 42-year-old man from Orillia, faces impaired driving charges, plus driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, failing to apply for a permit, and driving without insurance.

