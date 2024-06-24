Suspended, impaired driver crashes into ditch with child onboard: OPP

Police arrested an allegedly impaired and suspended driver who crashed into a ditch with a child onboard in Port Severn.

According to provincial police, the collision happened along the southbound lanes of Highway 400 on Saturday afternoon.

Police say there were two people and a child in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Orillia, faces impaired driving charges, plus driving while under suspension, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, failing to apply for a permit, and driving without insurance.