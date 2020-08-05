BARRIE, ONT. -- The YMCA of Simcoe/Muskoka has been forced to close three of its fitness centres due to the pandemic in Barrie, Orillia and Parry Sound.

In a statement issued late Wednesday evening, CEO Rob Armstrong highlights the reasons for the closures, which in large part, are due to financial limitations.

“As an organization with limited reserves, we can’t compromise our long-term ability to serve the community by continuing to operate facilities that are not financially viable. As a result, our Board of Directors has approved the very difficult decision to close our fitness facilities in Barrie, Orillia and Parry Sound", Armstrong said in a release.

Going forward, the Parry Sound YMCA will continue to operate its licensed child care centre. Day camps in the Barrie, Orillia and Parry Sound locations will run through the end of the summer. Families who are affected by these closures will be contacted to make alternative arrangements for child care at other YMCA facilities.

In terms of staffing, the YMCA says they are doing what they can to relocate their workers to other locations. They are also going to offer support for those who are now in need of other employment opportunities.

The YMCA explains they will continue to operate their core services of licensed child care, before and after school care, day camps, immigrant services, youth counselling & outreach programs and employment & literacy services.

The organization says they still anticipate the reopening of fitness centres in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland and Wasaga Beach in the coming months.