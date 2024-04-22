Wrong-way driver on highway 11 causes collision with transport truck

Huntsville OPP charged a driver for going the wrong way on Highway 11 and colliding with a transport vehicle.

On April 18, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a vehicle was allegedly driving the wrong way on Highway 11 southbound in the Town of Huntsville and struck a transport truck.

Police, fire and emergency services responded to the scene.

The driver and passenger of the transport truck were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Both lanes of Highway 11 Southbound at Gryffin Lodge Road were closed during the investigation.

As a result, a 40-year-old male from the Town of Huntsville was charged with dangerous operation.

The accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.