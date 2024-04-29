Worst-case scenario training during Emergency Preparedness Week

A dangerous forest fire scenario will kick off Emergency Preparedness Week in Wasaga Beach during the week of May 5 to 11.

Joining forces with the Canadian Armed Forces and regional first responders for a training exercise, the Town of Wasaga Beach will offer a public open house to ensure emergency preparedness is top of mind on May 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"It doesn’t matter if you are the Canadian Armed Forces, the Town (of Wasaga Beach), the fire department or any other first responder. Having a plan and practicing that plan are an essential part of being ready when an emergency strikes," said Fire Chief, Craig Williams.

Williams encourages residents to come out to the Emergency Preparedness Week Open House on May 4 in the Re/Max Room at the new Wasaga Stars Arena to learn how to be prepared, meet and chat with first responders, and visit one of their interactive information booths.

"Emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, and the best time to prepare is now," said Mayor Brian Smith.

"While we would not expect the Canadian Armed Forces in our community during most emergency scenarios, this is excellent practice for our local first responders and town staff during Emergency Preparedness Week.

"The Town, in partnership with the County of Simcoe and in accordance with provincial legislation, has robust emergency plans and systems in place to manage and respond during emergencies, and there is no better time for our citizens to learn more about them – or to learn how to protect your family and be better prepared at home," said Smith.

Residents can stop by the Emergency Preparedness Week Open House to watch presentations, visit information booths and speak with emergency management experts, including regional first responders and the Canadian Armed Forces, to learn more about emergency preparedness and the Town of Wasaga Beach’s Emergency Response Plan.

