BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian Bay fire officials are crediting smoke alarms for helping one person escape a house fire.

Firefighters were called to an address on Honey Harbour Rd around 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Tony Van Dam says crews rolled up to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbours describe hearing a number of explosions and seeing flames shoot up 20 feet off the home.

One person was at home at the time and was taken to hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

“Working smoke alarms saved a life today,” said Van Dam. “There were smoke alarms, and they were working, and they alerted the occupant of the building.”

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire but don't believe it is suspicious. It is not clear how extensive the damage from the fire is.