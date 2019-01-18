Featured
Worker sustains critical injuries at Honda plant in Alliston
Workers inspect vehicles on the assembly line at Honda of Canada Mfg. Plant 2, in Alliston, Ont., on Monday, March 30, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 1:46PM EST
The Ministry of Labour has launched an investigation after a worker was injured at the Alliston Honda plant.
A forklift reportedly pinned the worker on Wednesday evening at the Simcoe Parts Services in Plant 2.
The injured worker was taken to hospital with critical injuries.
A spokesperson with Honda Canada says they are cooperating with the MOL’s investigation.