Worker seriously injured in industrial accident in Innisfil

RES Precast Inc. on Thomas Street in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV News/David Sullivan) RES Precast Inc. on Thomas Street in Innisfil, Ont. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver