Woman seriously injured in motorcycle vs car collision
Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021 11:51AM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle with two riders struck a car in Creemore.
According to fire officials, one woman was taken to a Collingwood hospital after the crash at the intersection of County Road 9 at Mill Street on Monday evening.
The area was closed for roughly two hours.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
