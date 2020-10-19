BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating a violent armed robbery downtown that left a woman with a gash to her head.

It happened at around 10:30 p.m. Friday in an alley near Dunlop Street East and Mulcaster Street.

Barrie Police spokesperson Peter Leon says the victim had been leaving a night of fun with friends when she was attacked.

"Things got a little out of hand very quickly," Leon says.

The woman suffered cuts from some sort of edged weapon. Her injuries were serious enough to need hospital treatment.

Leon says a suspect fired a pellet gun in the victim's direction though it doesn't appear to have hit her.

According to Leon, the victim's purse was stolen, as were a jacket and pairs of boots she had bought earlier in the day.

While it's not clear if anyone witnessed the attack, several people saw the distraught woman afterwards and called police.

Leon says a Good Samaritan offered her a ride to her parent's home, where she reached out to investigators.

Police are looking for two suspects, a man and a woman.

The man is believed to be about five feet eight inches tall, wearing a dark hoodie and a protective mask. The woman is described as Indigenous, about five feet four inches tall with brown hair and gaps in her teeth.

Police are trying to pinpoint surveillance video that could help with their investigation.