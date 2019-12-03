BARRIE --

One person suffered serious injuries after a fire broke out on Tuesday morning at the Collingwood Gables apartment complex on Erie Street.

Fire officials tell CTV News a woman was found unconscious inside the building. She was rushed to Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and then airlifted to a Toronto hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

Collingwood Fire Chief Ross Parr says the preliminary investigation points to the fire having started in the kitchen of one unit, but crews will be working throughout the day to confirm.

The entire building was evacuated with dozens of people moving to the church next door to stay warm while crews worked to clear the building of smoke.

Fire investigators will try to piece together exactly what happened with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshall's office.

There is no damage estimate at this time.