

CTV Barrie





A late night crash in Muskoka has claimed the life of a Huntsville woman.

The crash happened on Ravenscliffe Road in Huntsville on Wednesday, just before 10:30 p.m.

Emergency crews had to remove the driver from the vehicle. The 44 year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.