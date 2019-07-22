

The Canadian Press





RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - A woman has been charged after police say she left her one-year-old child alone in a hot car at a Richmond Hill, Ont., parking lot.

Police say they were called to a pharmacy parking lot Sunday evening and found the baby screaming and sweating in the parked vehicle.

They say firefighters helped them get the child out and took the child to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say they found the child's mother inside the pharmacy where she was placed under arrest.

Upon her arrest, officers say they found stolen property and discovered she was already wanted on a warrant.

The child's mother, described as a 37-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., has been charged with child abandonment and theft under $5,000.

Police say they will not be releasing her name in order to protect the identity of the child.

Officers say they have been in contact with the Children's Aid Society, and the infant has been turned over to family members.

The woman has been held in custody since her arrest and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday.