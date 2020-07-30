BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are investigating a report of a frightening assault in Oro-Medonte.

Officers say a woman was walking her dog on Maple Ridge Road on Wednesday evening when she was attacked by an unknown man who dragged her towards a wooded area.

Police say the woman, who is in her 50s, lost consciousness and didn't see her attacker clearly, but does remember him having a deep voice.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

Police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about any suspicious activity in the area is urged to contact the Orillia Crime Unit 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.