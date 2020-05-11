Woman accused of spitting on store counter charged
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 2:02PM EDT
BARRIE -- A woman was arrested after allegations she spit on the counter of a retail store in Bobcaygeon.
Ontario Provincial Police were called to the store on Sunday and say they learned the woman became agitated with the cashier.
According to police, the woman yelled racial slurs and then spit on the counter.
The 33-year-old accused has been charged with mischief.