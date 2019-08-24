

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





One woman is dead after crashing her vehicle into a building early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened just before 4:00 a.m. at the Hockey General Store on Hockley Valley Road and the Mono-Adjala Townline in Hockley Valley.

OPP say when officers arrived, they found the woman’s Mazda inside the general store.

According to police the lone occupant of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Orangeville, was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP.