Woman, 26, dead after crashing vehicle into Hockley General Store
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, August 24, 2019 1:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 24, 2019 6:04PM EDT
One woman is dead after crashing her vehicle into a building early Saturday morning.
Police say it happened just before 4:00 a.m. at the Hockey General Store on Hockley Valley Road and the Mono-Adjala Townline in Hockley Valley.
OPP say when officers arrived, they found the woman’s Mazda inside the general store.
According to police the lone occupant of the car, a 26-year-old woman from Orangeville, was transported to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP.