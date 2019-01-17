

CTV Barrie





A 19-year-old G2 driver faces several charges including stunt driving on Thursday morning in Bradford.

Police say the woman was traveling 117km/hr in a posted 50km/hr zone along Canal Road at approximately 9 a.m.

According to police, she also faces charges for having marijuana 'readily available' in the vehicle.

The accused had her license suspended and the vehicle she was driving impounded for seven days.

Police remind the public that while marijuana is now legal, it cannot be readily available to the driver.