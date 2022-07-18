Witnesses sought in seniors' motorcycle crash

Two seniors are in hospital with serious injuries after their motorcycle with a sidecar collided with a car Saturday morning.

York Region police are seeking witnesses to the incident that occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Leslie Street south of Boag Road in Queensville.

Police say a red Kia sedan and a red Honda Cruiser motorcycle collided.

Both the 73-year-old male driver and the 72-female passenger of the motorcycle were brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia sedan, a 26-year-old Barrieman, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the incident and are asking for any witnesses or drivers who have dashcam footage to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.