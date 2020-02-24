BARRIE -- Don't let this mild February weather fool you.

Mother Nature has another winter wallop in the works for mid-week that could bring 10 to 25 centimetres of snowfall.

According to Environment Canada, a Texas Low can be blamed for the winter storm that's expected to hit Southern Ontario by Wednesday morning.

CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby says, "We are anticipating the most snow in the northern part of our viewing area as the temperature dips."

The weather agency adds there is "much uncertainty" in tracking this low, but states motorists should be prepared for some tricky driving conditions through to Thursday morning.