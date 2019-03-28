

Staff, CTV Barrie





York Regional Police are pleading with people to stay off the ice ahead of what is already expected to be a busy weekend on Lake Simcoe.

The YRP Marine Unit was out patrolling on their specialized air-boat which allowed them to travel across not only the remaining stretches of ice covering the bay but the increasingly numerous patches of open water.

Even though there may still be areas of thick ice out on the lake, Sgt. Tom Saito says it’s not worth taking the chance.

“Right now we're just recommending people cease activities out on the lake because of this coming weather and the coming rain,” he said. “Just try and stay away from the lake and the shoreline.”

While the ice may be clear of fishing huts police know there are still those planning on heading out onto the lake with their ATV’s and fishing rods.

Const. Joel Vanschaik warns that conditions can change dramatically and without warning. “With the ice moving you might come out with a five-foot opening and be coming back in with 20-feet opening."

If you do choose to head out onto the ice this weekend, police are asking that you take the proper safety precautions and prepare for the unexpected.