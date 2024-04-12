BARRIE
Barrie

    Wild wind, rain and fog across Simcoe and Muskoka regions

    Heavy fog to cover most of Central and Southern Ontario this morning. ((Sean Irvine / CTV London) Heavy fog to cover most of Central and Southern Ontario this morning. ((Sean Irvine / CTV London)
    Mother Nature is giving us a good taste of wild spring weather today.

    Environment Canada has issued a Fog Advisory for most of Simcoe County and a Special Weather Statement for the Simcoe Muskoka region.

    The Barrie area could see up to 15 millimetres of rain, while the Collingwood and Bracebridge regions could experience between 15 to 50 mms.

    The statement notes that "locally higher amounts are possible for areas that receive thunderstorms."

    The national weather agency states that while the wild weather will end, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

    The early morning Fog Advisory is expected to diminish later this morning.

    But in the meantime, near-zero visibility is expected or already occurring in some areas.

    Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

