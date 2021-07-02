BARRIE, ONT. -- Wild weather stormed over parts of Simcoe County Friday afternoon as dark clouds turned thunderous with heavy rain and hail.

As the clouds opened up over the Barrie area around 4:30 p.m., small marble-sized hail fell from the sky.

A special weather statement is in effect for South Simcoe, including Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus, with the possibility of localized downpours and thunderstorms.

Environment Canada predicts 30 to 40 millimetres of rainfall in parts of the region Friday afternoon into the early evening.

Low-lying areas should be wary of possible flooding.

The rain will clear for a partly sunny and warm Saturday, with daytime highs around 25 C.