BARRIE -- LCBO stores are making changes to store operations.

Starting on Monday, all LCBO stores will be closed every Monday. Store hours will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the remainder of the week.

There will also be precautions in place to support and encourage social distancing inside the facilities.

"Our safety measures may lead to longer wait times and force us to temporarily restrict store access if the traffic does not allow us to meet the standards of social distancing," states the LCBO website.

"While we are open, this is not business as usual. We are grateful for your continued understanding and patience."