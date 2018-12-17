Featured
What's Open and Closed in Simcoe County this Boxing Day
CTV Barrie Staff, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 7:49PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 26, 2018 4:17PM EST
The holiday season has arrived and that could affect business and transit hours across the region.
Christmas Day
What’s open:
- Some restaurants and pharmacies. You can search for local pharmacies and clinics here
- Movie theatres
What’s closed:
- Most businesses
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
- LCBO and beer stores
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have no service
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule
- Transit in York Region will be running on a Sunday schedule
Boxing Day
What’s Open:
- LCBO
- Beer store locations including three stores in Barrie, Alliston, Newmarket, Huntsville, Orillia
- Restaurants and other businesses
Mall hours:
- Georgian Mall will open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orillia Square Mall will open at 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tanger Outlets will open at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Vaughan Mills Mall will open at 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What’s closed:
- Most banks, government buildings and post offices
Transit services:
- Barrie Transit will have an early 7 a.m. start time
- Orillia Transit will have no service
- Midland Transit will have no service
- GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule
- Transit in York Region will be running on a Saturday schedule
Happy holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at CTV Barrie.