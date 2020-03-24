TORONTO -- As of 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, only businesses deemed essential workplaces will be allowed to remain open in Ontario during the COVID-19 crisis.

Here is a look at categories of workplaces on the essential list:

SUPPLY CHAINS

Businesses that supply other essential businesses with services or support.

RETAIL

Businesses engaged in the sale of food for people and animals. Beer, wine and liquor stores can remain open. Gas stations, vehicle repair business, hardware stores, pharmacies, office supply stores and safety supply stores also are included.

FOOD SERVICES

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or takeout.

MAINTENANCE

Businesses that provide support and maintenance services to maintain properties.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS/IT

Business that provide or support information technology and telecommunications services, as well as support services such as call centres for delivery.

TRANSPORTATION

Taxis, businesses that provide transportation services for other businesses and transportation maintenance groups.

MANUFACTURING AND PRODUCTION

Businesses that manufacture and distribute goods and businesses that support the movement of essential goods within supply chains.

AGRICULTURE AND FOOD PRODUCTION

Businesses that produce food, support the food supply chain and support the safety of food. Businesses that provide veterinary services and those that help with effective waste management also can stay open.

CONSTRUCTION

Construction projects and services associated with health care, transportation, energy and justice sectors. Demolition services and businesses that support health and safety environmental rehabilitation projects also can remain open.

FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

Capital markets, credit unions, insurance businesses, businesses that provide pension and employee benefits services, and businesses that provide financial services.

RESOURCES

Businesses that deal with supply of mining materials and products, mining operations and mineral exploration. Businesses that support the water sector, those involved in the supply of forestry products and the supply of petroleum also can continue operations.

ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

Businesses that support environmental management and monitoring.

UTILITIES AND COMMUNITY SERVICES

Waste collection, water/sewage treatment, electricity generation, natural gas distribution, road construction, emergency services, corrections and court services.

COMMUNICATIONS

Newspaper publishers, radio and television broadcasters, telecommunications providers.

RESEARCH

Businesses that provide and support research.

HEALTH CARE

Home care services, retirement homes, long-term care facilities and laboratories. Businesses involved in pharmaceutical products and medical supplies, those that support health care can stay open, along with dentists, optometrists and physiotherapists.

JUSTICE

Businesses that support the legal system.

OTHER

Rental and leasing services, mailing services, laundromats, dry cleaners, lawyers, engineers, accountants, funeral services, real estate and moving services, security services, animal health services, child-care services and cheque-cashing services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.