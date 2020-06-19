NEWMARKET, ONT. -- It's officially patio season in York Region.

Small business owners have been waiting for months for the province to give the green light to reopen.

"This feels amazing," admits Cachet Supper Club owner Jennifer McLachlan.

Bars and restaurants opened patios on Friday for the first time since the pandemic hit.

"This was a very difficult period for absolutely everybody. We are clean. We are digital, we are safe," McLachlan says.

Boris Fong, the owner of Hungry Brew Hops, says he's lost at least $150-thousand during the three-month closure.

"We need to open," he says. "Now we're just waiting for good weather and people to come out, hopefully."

Vickie Sparks and her husband own Good Vibes on Main Street. She says opening her store to customers means recouping some significant losses.

"Because we're also missing out on all the events we attend. We set up at a lot of shows and festivals, and they don't exist anymore, so that's where we're losing a significant amount of revenue," she explains.

From hair and nail salons to shopping malls, residents were out today, most wearing face masks.

COVID-19 has claimed 235 lives in York Region.

With hundreds of active cases in communities across York Region, the medical officer of health is urging all residents to maintain physical distancing and follow health and safety guidelines.