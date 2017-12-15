

CTV Barrie





The Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care has been fined more than a year after a patient attacked several workers.

The Penetanguishene facility was fined $40,000 by a judge for violating the province’s Occupational Health and Safety Act.

It stems from an incident in April 2016, where a patient attacked workers with a screwdriver. It’s believed the screwdriver came from a laboratory cabinet that was not locked.

The government says Waypoint had no clear policies on how to secure or control tools and other potential weapons.

Waypoint president and CEO Carol Lambie released a statement on Friday saying, “We deeply regret that valued employees were injured in this incident … at Waypoint, violence is a serious concern and one of the outcomes of the charge is a reminder of the need to be vigilant in our safety and security efforts.”

The fine must be paid within 60 days.