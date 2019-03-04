

CTV Barrie





Two years ago the town of Wasaga Beach put up billboards depicting a new downtown and waterfront on Main Street.

There are fears now that those plans may be all washed up.

“We were hoping this would rejuvenate a very tired area,” said Wasaga Beach Association’s Gloria Shaw.

FRAM, the town’s preferred developer, announced they are no longer interested in the project after a letter of intent with FRAM was allowed to expire, and the town council started looking for new interest from other developers.

“It’s unfortunate that council didn’t show a preparedness to work with FRAM,” said Frank Giannone. “We wish them all the success in the world. We hope they develop the quality that is expected, and that should be expected for that type of waterfront.”

The mayor said FRAM was welcome to participate in the new process and claims that this is not the end of the project.

“There is nothing stopping the development community from coming in and buying land and developing it. We have our official plan, the zoning is there, as well as the CIP (community improvement plan),” said Mayor Nina Bifolchi.

The master plan may be altered as the location of the community hub is now being reconsidered because of the cost to acquire the land needed.

The Business Association fears the revitalization has now lost momentum.

“It’s no longer something we can look forward to in the near future,” said Shaw.

The town will host a public open house at the RecPlex on Wednesday as it reviews and updates the town’s official plan.