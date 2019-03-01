The mayor of Wasaga Beach is ‘extremely disappointed’ after the president of FRAM Building Group announced on Facebook that the developer would not be part of the multi-million-dollar redevelopment project in the downtown.

In a statement released on Friday, Mayor Nina Bifolchi states that council allowed the letter of intent with FRAM to expire. “Council is now working through a process to review the development of the beachfront lands,” she says.

The mayor’s statement went on to say that she would like FRAM to “reconsider its position” saying that the developer had “expressed interest in working with the new council on the redevelopment of the beachfront.”