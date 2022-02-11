Wasaga Beach, Ont., abduction victim's ex-boyfriend charged with criminal harassment
The lawyer representing the family of a woman abducted from a Wasaga Beach, Ont., home by three men last month said her ex-boyfriend was charged with criminal harassment nine days after the kidnapping.
Ontario Provincial Police said Mohamad Lilo, 34, was charged on Jan. 21 in Wasaga Beach and is scheduled to appear virtually in court on Feb. 22.
A spokesperson for the provincial police stated in an email: "The OPP cannot and would never confirm the identity of a victim in a case of criminal harassment."
It concluded: "We cannot comment on any potential connection to the ongoing missing person case in Wasaga Beach."
However, Devin Bains, the lawyer retained by the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri, confirmed to CTV News that "Elnaz is the alleged victim of criminal harassment at the hands of the arrested person."
To date, no charges have been laid in connection with Hajtamiri's Jan. 12 abduction in Wasaga Beach.
WASAGA BEACH ABDUCTION
Hajtamiri's family told CTV News in a recent interview that after being victim to a violent assault in Richmond Hill, she was hiding with loved ones in Wasaga Beach when she was forcibly taken from the home on Trailwood Place.
Investigators said three men in a white Lexus SUV wore police-issued gear and claimed to have a warrant for Hajtamiri's arrest.
They say the homeowner became suspicious but was overpowered by the men who grabbed Hajtamiri and dragged her barefoot through the snow and into the waiting SUV.
"With respect to Elnaz's abduction, there is no news that can be provided with respect to the identity of those assailants," the family's lawyer added.
Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also uses the surname Tamiri, is five feet three inches tall with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.
"We have to maintain the hope, of course, that Elnaz is alive," Bains said on behalf of the Hajtamiri family.
"There's no reason for us not to think so. She's been abducted, and we want her to come home."
RICHMOND HILL ASSAULT
On Friday, investigators with York Regional Police issued an appeal to the public for help identifying two suspects involved in an attack in Richmond Hill, which they say is "believed to be connected to the ongoing investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police into the abduction of Elnaz Hajtamiri."
In the release, police say a woman was attacked and "struck with a frying pan" on Dec. 20 in an underground parking garage located on King William Crescent in the area of Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue.
They say the two men took off in a car.
The woman, who was not identified in the release, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators are looking to identify two men between 25 and 30-years-old.
Police describe one suspect as six feet two inches tall with a medium build and short, brown hair. He wore a surgical mask, a camo puffed jacket and dark pants.
The second suspect is five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He wore a dark, hooded jacket and surgical mask.
Police encourage anyone with information to Hajtamiri's whereabouts to contact the dedicated tip line at 1-833-728-3415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
BREAKING | Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
Ottawa asks court for injunction to stop noise, idling at protest
The City of Ottawa today asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for an injunction against people continuing to violate city bylaws during the ongoing protest in the city by antigovernment demonstrators.
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
The federal government will announce changes to pandemic measures at Canada's borders next week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos signalled Friday, while Canada's chief public health officer said the country is looking to more sustainable plans to manage COVID-19.
Doug Ford says plan in works to remove Ontario's vaccine passport system
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says plans are in the works to remove the vaccine passport system that requires people to show proof of vaccination when they enter a number of settings.
BREAKING | Manitoba ending all COVID-19 restrictions by March 15
Manitoba has announced it is speeding up the relaxing of public health orders in the province, with a plan to have all orders in the province, including proof of vaccination requirements and the mask mandate, removed by March 15.
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week
The White House said Friday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, even before the end of the Winter Olympics, and urged Americans to leave the country now.
How might Ontario's state of emergency put an end to 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa, Windsor?
How will Ontario's state of emergency declaration be used to clear what the premier described as 'illegal occupations' in Ottawa and Windsor?
Atlantic
-
Hundreds gather in Fredericton to protest COVID-19 measures
A few hundred people honked horns and waved signs and Canadian flags near the New Brunswick legislature Friday to protest COVID-19 public health measures, during a convoy-style protest inspired by the trucker demonstrations across the country.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest Saturday
Police are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 related death involving child
For the first time, health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the death of a child related to COVID-19.
Montreal
-
Students mourn Lucas Gaudet, 16, who died after stabbing near Montreal-area school
A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed near a Montreal-area high school on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries. He was a student at John Rennie High School, according to the principal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man in critical condition after suspected arson in Cote-des-Neiges; woman, 43, arrested
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested over a major fire on Queen Mary St. in Montreal on Thursday that left three people burned, one seriously enough to be in critical condition.
-
Protesters set to gather on Saturday in Montreal, police ready to ensure no streets are blocked
Just under a week after the trucks rolled out of the provincial capital in Quebec City, a demonstration is planned in Montreal on Saturday to again call for an end to health measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief says he needs more officers to enforce new provincial powers
Ottawa's police chief warns he doesn't have enough police resources to enforce the new powers designed to end the truck convoy protest and blockade in downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa man confronts downtown ‘bullies and goons’
An Ottawa resident who stepped in front of a truck in the heart of the downtown ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests said he did so because he wanted to stand up to people he called 'bullies and goons.'
-
Ontario premier says Ottawa 'under siege,' declares state of emergency
Premier Doug Ford is declaring a state of emergency in Ontario, which he says will give authorities more tools to help stop the "illegal occupation of Ottawa."
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
-
High-profile Toronto police officer known for social media presence found guilty of impaired driving
A high-profile Toronto police inspector, known for his social media presence, has been found guilty of impaired driving.
Kitchener
-
How to administer a COVID-19 rapid test: new recommendation
New guidance has been provided by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table on a “better approach” when doing a rapid antigen test on yourself or your child. It suggested to combine oral and nasal swabs for each test.
-
COVID-19 decline slowing in Waterloo Region; hospitals remain under pressure
Waterloo Region’s top doctor said the decline of COVID-19 in the area’s wastewater signal has slowed or plateaued in recent days.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario declares a state of emergency to end 'siege' in Ottawa and Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency as the truck convoy protests continue to disrupt traffic and prevent the transport of goods across the Canadian border.
London
-
World Curling Tour stops in Huron County
The Swiss are coming! A foursome of female curlers have made the long trek from Switzerland, to highlight the field at a World Curling Tour stop in Huron County this weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
-
Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported by MLHU Friday, number of LHSC inpatients down slightly
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday. This brings the death toll to 327 across the region. T
Northern Ontario
-
Changes to COVID-19 border measures to be announced next week
The federal government will announce changes to pandemic measures at Canada's borders next week, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos signalled Friday, while Canada's chief public health officer said the country is looking to more sustainable plans to manage COVID-19.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
-
Timmins resident wins $420K Lottario jackpot
Yvan Robinson of Timmins won $420,740.70 in the Jan. 15 Lottario draw.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Injunction to end Windsor border protest granted following Ontario court hearing
An injunction to remove protesters blocking traffic to the Ambassador Bridge International border crossing in Windsor, Ont. has been granted following an Ontario Superior Court of Justice hearing on Friday.
-
Windsor police issue message to demonstrators at border protest
Windsor police are notifying demonstrators involved in the border protest on Huron Church Road that those blocking streets, or assisting others in blocking streets may be committing a criminal offence.
-
Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade
The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province, including stiffer fines and penalties for protesters.
Calgary
-
PM says 'everything' on the table to end blockades following Biden call
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that 'everything'—with the exception of deploying the Canadian Armed Forces—is currently on the table to bring the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country to an end. Trudeau declined to get into specifics about just how or when the demonstrations will be ceased, citing concerns over a violent outcome.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme Court
The Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
Stolen vehicle used in smash-and-grab at Kensington Wine Market
Kensington Wine Market owner Andrew Ferguson said the thieves stole five bottles of scotch worth less than $500.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Co-op CEO worries police aren't doing enough to fight shoplifting
The head of one of Saskatoon's largest retailers says police in Saskatoon are not adequately responding to shoplifting complaints and safety risks to staff.
-
B.C. firm buys troubled Saskatoon condo building for more than $2M
A problem-plagued condo building in the city’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood has been sold to a construction company based in B.C.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicide
A second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
Edmonton
-
Man charged in suspected hate-motivated attack: Edmonton police
Police say they have recommended that court consider using a section of the Criminal Code that allows for an increased sentence if the suspect is convicted and there's enough evidence the offence was motivated by hatred.
-
Alberta plan to phase out all COVID-19 restrictions 'reckless': Public health faculty
Faculty from the University of Alberta School of Public Health are voicing strong opposition to what they call the rapid relaxation of COVID-19 health measures in the province, saying it could prolong the pandemic.
-
ATCO, investigators given more time to reach settlement on alleged rule breach
The Alberta Utilities Commission is giving ATCO Electric and commission investigators more time to negotiate a settlement over an alleged breach of regulations governing the industry.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine-fearing B.C. dad can't share COVID-19 social media posts with child, court rules
A B.C. judge has ordered a vaccine-fearing father not to share any social media posts related to COVID-19 with his young child.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on Thursday
Several communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Cancer patient with 'bleak' prognosis sues B.C. doctor who told her to stretch, take ibuprofen
A cancer patient with a prognosis described by a B.C. judge as "bleak" has been awarded damages after taking her doctor to court.