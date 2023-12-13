BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach man, 34, charged with impaired driving

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP_CR)

    Huronia West OPP says a motorist was in the Town of Wasaga Beach after a concerned call was placed to 911 about a possible impaired driver driving in the wrong direction on a one-way road while swerving into oncoming traffic.

    Provincial police say on Dec. 9, shortly after 6 p.m., they arrested the impaired driver, who had two youths in the vehicle.

    The 34-year-old man from Wasaga Beach faces charges of impaired driving, over 80 blood alcohol, cannabis readily available and having open liquor.

    Along with those charges, he was also handed a licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood early next year.

