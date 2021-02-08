BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario provincial police arrested a 21-year-old Wasaga Beach man in connection with an online child sexual exploitation investigation.

Police searched a Wasaga Beach residence on Thursday last week and seized several electronic devices for further examination, along with an illegal weapon.

"Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet," said Det. Staff Sgt. Brian McDermott.

The accused faces two charges of possessing child pornography and possessing an unauthorized weapon.

He was released at a bail hearing and scheduled to appear in a Collingwood court on March 9.

Police encourage anyone with information on this investigation or any other, to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.