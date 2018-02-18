

CTV Barrie





Parts of central Ontario could receive up to 40 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the province, as mild conditions and rain push across Ontario.

Locally, rainfall amounts are estimated at 25 to 40 millimetres. However, the national weather service says a band of rain on Wednesday could put totals between 30 and 50 millimetres.

The rainfall warning is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Caledon

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

There is a chance of flooding in some low-lying areas. Those residents are encouraged to take proper precautions.

The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.

In a statement, the LSRCA says “widespread flooding is not expected, the possibility for flooding in various low lying areas of the watershed exists due to the expected rainfall and melting of the snow pack.”

It also warns that ice breakup will likely happen on several bodies of water, as a result of increased flows.