Warning issued: Up to 40 mm of rain possible by Wednesday
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:18PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 19, 2018 7:12PM EST
Parts of central Ontario could receive up to 40 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning.
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for most of the province, as mild conditions and rain push across Ontario.
Locally, rainfall amounts are estimated at 25 to 40 millimetres. However, the national weather service says a band of rain on Wednesday could put totals between 30 and 50 millimetres.
The rainfall warning is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
- Caledon
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
There is a chance of flooding in some low-lying areas. Those residents are encouraged to take proper precautions.
The Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch.
In a statement, the LSRCA says “widespread flooding is not expected, the possibility for flooding in various low lying areas of the watershed exists due to the expected rainfall and melting of the snow pack.”
It also warns that ice breakup will likely happen on several bodies of water, as a result of increased flows.