One in five children will experience a mental health concern, according to frontline workers.

Emergency mental health support is now more accessible than ever before in Simcoe County with walk-in clinics holding extended hours for children and young adults up to 18 years of age.

“Children’s mental health can’t wait. When children and youths need services, they need it then, and so our walk-in clinics are just like a walk-in clinic. Walk-in, get service when you need it, and if you need more, we’ll connect you to it,” says the director of New Path, Michelle Vennard.

In the past, the waitlists for support took up to 12 months, says Vennard. New Path is an accredited children’s mental health agency in Simcoe County that offers several clinics.

During the 2017/18 fiscal year, officials with New Path say they saw more than 2,100 clients with 35 percent of those being 15 to 18 years old.

The New Path director says reducing the stigma surrounding mental health is just as important as helping those in need.

“It’s ok to have a mental health concern. Like having diabetes, you treat it, and you can live with it quite well. Mental health is the exact same thing.”