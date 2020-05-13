BARRIE -- Wahta First Nation has announced the closure orders on retailers have been lifted in the community.

All non-essential businesses, including those selling tobacco, were closed on April 9 to limit traffic to the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wahta Station reopened its doors this week, with safety measures in place, including allowing only two people inside the store at one time.

In a statement, Wahta Mohawks Council posted to social media that it is also allowing access to cottagers through the territory, except for the boat launch at Wahta Road 6.