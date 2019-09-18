

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Midland house was significantly damaged when a vehicle smashed into it in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Provincial police were called to the home on William Street just before 3 a.m. to find a partially overturned vehicle covered in debris from the house.

Simcoe County paramedics arrived and treated five occupants from the vehicle. Four people were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They have since been released.

The driver, a 27-year-old Christian Island man, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He was released from custody with a future court date.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days following the incident.