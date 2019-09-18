Featured
Vehicle smashes into Midland house in early morning hours
A vehicle crashed into a house on William Street in Midland, Ont. on Wed., Sept. 18, 2019 (Supplied)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:22AM EDT
A Midland house was significantly damaged when a vehicle smashed into it in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Provincial police were called to the home on William Street just before 3 a.m. to find a partially overturned vehicle covered in debris from the house.
Simcoe County paramedics arrived and treated five occupants from the vehicle. Four people were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries. They have since been released.
The driver, a 27-year-old Christian Island man, faces multiple charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
He was released from custody with a future court date.
His licence has been suspended for 90 days following the incident.