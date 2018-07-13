Featured
Vehicle crashes into Barrie house, one man facing charges
Police say a man is facing numerous charges after a fleeing vehicle crashed into a house in Barrie.
Investigators say witnesses reported seeing two men kicking in the door of a Barrie home on June 13 and then get into a waiting Jeep.
They say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but halted the pursuit after it sped through an intersection.
Police say the driver lost control a few minutes later, crashing through a fence and into a home.
They say three suspects fled the scene on foot and one was located by a canine unit in a nearby park.
A 26-year-old Mississauga man is charged with break and enter, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and possession of property obtained by crime.