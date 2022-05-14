Vehicle catches on fire, spreads to a home in Orangeville

Firefighters battled a vehicle fire in Orangeville Saturday afternoon.

Orangeville Fire Sevices were called to Edelwild Drive at 12:37 p.m. after a vehicle caught on fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

According to fire officials, the damage estimate is undetermined at this time after the blaze spread to a portion of a home.

The Ontario Fire Marshall will not be attending.