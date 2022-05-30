Vandals target community library in Newmarket

Police are investigating after a community library in Newmarket was the target of vandals yet again.

"I was so upset. I wasn't even going to try and rebuild it," said Lori Robbins after finding her Little Free Library damaged over the weekend.

Robbins said video surveillance shows a group walking down the street when two of them walk over to the book-filled cabinets on her front lawn and kick them over.

The Little Free Library has been a community favourite for a decade, with all welcome to borrow or add books.

But Robbins said this is the second time in four years that it's been damaged by vandals.

"The first time, it was really shocking. We hadn't seen that kind of behaviour in downtown Newmarket. There was never really an issue with it," Robbins said, noting vandalism has started to become a significant concern in the community.

"On the same night that we were vandalized, a house on Arden, just a couple streets down, had their garage broken into and all their tools stolen," she added.

York Regional Police say vandalism is a regular occurrence, which is considered a serious offence, with charges including mischief under the criminal code.

"They're trying to share books and encourage additional reading. That's such a positive thing to see in a neighbourhood. But then you have someone who comes and knocks it over. I think it can be very upsetting for the citizens that live there," said Const. Laura Nicolle.

The cabinets have since been pieced back together but will need further repairs.

"We're going to take it down and try and fix it. We've had offers from the community. It'll keep on going. I mean, vandals aren't going to stop it," Robbins said.

She said the video footage is now in the hands of the police as they work to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.