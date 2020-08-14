BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating what caused a van to strike a parked vehicle and crash onto its side in the city's north end on Friday morning.

Simcoe County paramedics say the driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Grove Street East near Duckworth Street.

Police say no one else was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.