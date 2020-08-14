Advertisement
Van collides with parked vehicle, flips onto side in Barrie's north end
Published Friday, August 14, 2020 1:27PM EDT
Emergency crews attend the scene of an overturned vehicle on Grove Street in Barrie, Ont., on Fri., Aug. 14, 2020. (Photo cred: Sharon Annelle)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are investigating what caused a van to strike a parked vehicle and crash onto its side in the city's north end on Friday morning.
Simcoe County paramedics say the driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Grove Street East near Duckworth Street.
Police say no one else was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.