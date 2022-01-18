Update expected in Wasaga Beach abduction case

Police are expected to release more information on Tuesday about the recent abduction of a Wasaga Beach woman.

According to police, 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri, who also went by the last name Tamiri, was abducted by three men at around 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 12 from a home on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach.

Detectives said surveillance video captured three men fleeing the scene in a white SUV.

It remains unclear whether Hajtamiri and the suspects knew each other.

Last Thursday, police said they couldn't speculate as to why Hajtamiri was abducted but wanted to ensure her safety and "bring her home."

A press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Central Region OPP headquarters.

Watch the OPP update live on CTVBarrieNews.ca or on the CTV News app.