BARRIE, ONT. -- Parts of Simcoe County be waking up to as much as 20 cm of snow Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus. Those areas are expected to see 15-20 cm of fast-accumulating snow.

Communities including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Collingwood, and Muskoka are expected to see less of a pileup, more in the range of 5-10 cm.

Snow first started to fall late Sunday afternoon, and forecasters expect it to keep coming down into early Monday.

Environment Canada cautions that roads will be slippery and visibility for drivers, poor.